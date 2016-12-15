65th ANNUAL INYO COUNTY SPEECH CONTEST

By Seth Conners

The 65th Annual Inyo County Speech Contest took place last night. Sponsored by Coldwell Banker, in conjunction with Inyo County Superintendent of Schools, the contest saw kids from all over Inyo County tackle the tough subject of “What problem do you most desire to fix in the world and how can you use lessons and examples from a historical hero of change to guide you in solving this problem”? The goal of the contest was to cultivate effective public speaking skills, create confidence and an earned sense of achievement, and leadership. The students were actually finalists from speech contest preliminaries held at each school in the county where one or two top performers were chosen to compete in last nights contest. A panel of three judges were chosen to critique the speakers and judge them on the basis of content, effectiveness, delivery, poise, presentation, and audience appeal. The winners are:

1st place: Samantha Burns from Seventh Day Adventist School

2nd place: Isabel Rodriguez from Seventh Day Adventist School

3rd place: Jacob Gilbert from Round Valley School

Runner-up: Brooke Winzenread from Homestreet Middle School

An awards ceremony was help after the contest to hand out prizes that included trophies and monetary scholarships. Congratulations to Samantha Burns, the 2016-2017 Inyo Speech Champion.